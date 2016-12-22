Kratos Defense & Security Solutions awarded $23.4M contract

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) announced that its DRSS Division’s Madison Research Corporation business unit has received a $23.4M single awarded contract with the United States Army Aviation and Missile Command.

The firm fixed price contract has a three year period of performance, under which MRC will provide technical and engineering services and solutions, and deliver short range air defense Class V missile components including rocket motors, safe and arm devices, warheads, and batteries for a U.S. Army Foreign Military Sales customer.