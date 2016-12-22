Vonage adds telecom vet Akhavan to board

Vonage Holdings (VG +1% ) has added telecom veteran Hamid Akhavan, currently a partner at private-equity firm Long Arc Capital, to its board.

That brings the company's board to nine directors, six of whom joined in the past five years (and eight of whom are independent).

Akhavan has nearly 30 year of experience in the telecom, media and tech space. Before joining Long Arc he was CEO of Unify, a joint venture between Gores Group and Siemens, and before that COO of Deutsche Telekom and CEO of T-Mobile.