Novelion files European marketing application for metreleptin for leptin deficiency

Novelion Therapeutics' (NVLN +1% ) European subsidiary files a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) seeking approval for Orphan Drug-tagged metreleptin as replacement therapy to treat complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy (GL) and in a subgroup of patients with partial lipodystrophy (PL). If approved, the product will be marketed under the brand name MYALEPTA.

The incidence of GL is ~1/1M people while PL occurs in 0.5 - 1/1M. Both are ultra-rare disorders characterized by the loss of adipose (fat) tissue. Leptin, a hormone made by fat, regulates food intake and energy balance. GL/PL sufferers have low levels of leptin which causes metabolic abnormalities such as insulin resistance, diabetes and excess blood triglycerides which, in turn, lead to a range of serious disorders.

Metreleptin is an analog of leptin made through recombinant DNA technology.