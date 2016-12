Vanguard declares distribution on funds

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) - $0.1168 incl. LT cap gain of $0.0069 and ST cap gain of $0.0061. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.65%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) - $0.5182 incl. LT cap gain of $0.3321 and ST cap gain of $0.0015. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.81%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) - $0.4522 incl. ST cap gain of $0.1516. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.01%.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) - $0.2055 incl. LT cap gain of $0.0114 and ST cap gain of $0.0.0243. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.41%.

Payable Dec. 29; for shareholders of record Dec. 27; ex-div Dec. 22. 30-Day Sec yield as of 12/21/2016.