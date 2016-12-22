MKM names Yelp a top small/mid-cap pick for 2017

Joining a recent swell of bullish talk on Yelp (YELP -0.3% ), MKM Partners points to an extreme market overreaction in calling it a top small/mid-cap pick heading into next year.

The company faced execution problems previously, but even then local ad revenue growth didn't drop below 35%, analyst Rob Sanderson notes, and that has sped up to 41% in Q3 as the company targets a "large and underserved" market.

“We believe YELP is serving a very large and underpenetrated opportunity,” he writes. "Continued progression of the business supports our belief in a large TAM.”

As with others, he also sees the Request a Quote facility offering revenue growth ahead.

Sanderson has a price target of $48 on shares, implying 24% upside.

