Genomic Health's Oncotype DX test included in latest cancer staging manual

Genomic Health (GHDX -1.1% ) announces that is Oncotype DX breast cancer test will be included in the new Eighth Edition AJCC Cancer Staging Manual, a guidebook that serves to ensure consistent cancer diagnoses and data collection across the range of U.S. cancer care providers and facilities.

The updated criteria identify Oncotype DX as the only multi-gene assay that provides Level I evidence to determine formal staging of breast cancer patients. Specifically, the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score, hormonal status (ER, PR) and HER2 status will be added to nodal status, tumor size and tumor grade for staging breast cancer.

Level 1 evidence, the most rigorous, is based on a systematic review of all relevant randomized controlled trials.

The new edition will be effective in January 2018.