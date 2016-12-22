Retail stocks clipped on concerns over taxes and trade

Retail stocks are lower on a mix of news that includes the sharp drop in durable goods orders, soft earnings reports (Bed Bath & Beyond), cautious analyst notes and perhaps the biggest drag of all - talk of an import tax.
A new Trump wildcard also emerged when Carl Icahn was named as a special advisor to the new administration. Icahn is a critic of the trading of biofuel Renewable Identification Numbers (known as RINs). Retail chains that sell gas sometimes benefit from the RIN program.
Casey's General Stores (CASY -2%), Alimentation Touche Card (OTCPK:ANCUF -1.5%), Murphy USA (MUSA -4.6%), Kroger (KR -0.5%), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -3.3%), Supervalu (SVU -3.5%), Ingles Markets (IMKTA -2.9%) and Weis Markets (WMK -1.5%) are all notably lower off the mix of news.
Wal-Mart (WMT -2.2%), Target (TGT -3.4%) and Dollar General (DG -3.7%) are also trading off.
