Retail stocks clipped on concerns over taxes and trade

Retail stocks are lower on a mix of news that includes the sharp drop in durable goods orders, soft earnings reports (Bed Bath & Beyond), cautious analyst notes and perhaps the biggest drag of all - talk of an import tax.

A new Trump wildcard also emerged when Carl Icahn was named as a special advisor to the new administration. Icahn is a critic of the trading of biofuel Renewable Identification Numbers (known as RINs). Retail chains that sell gas sometimes benefit from the RIN program.

Casey's General Stores (CASY -2% ), Alimentation Touche Card (OTCPK:ANCUF -1.5% ), Murphy USA (MUSA -4.6% ), Kroger (KR -0.5% ), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM -3.3% ), Supervalu (SVU -3.5% ), Ingles Markets (IMKTA -2.9% ) and Weis Markets (WMK -1.5% ) are all notably lower off the mix of news.

Wal-Mart (WMT -2.2% ), Target (TGT -3.4% ) and Dollar General (DG -3.7% ) are also trading off.

