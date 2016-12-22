ChemoCentryx out-licenses lead kidney disease candidate CCX140 to Vifor ex-U.S. and China; shares up 6%

ChemoCentryx (CCXI +5.6% ) inks a license and collaboration agreement with Galencia Group's Vifor Pharma granting the latter exclusive commercialization rights (except the U.S. and China) to CCR2 inhibitor CCX140, in development for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Vifor also has non-exclusive manufacturing rights and an exclusive option to develop CCX140 for chronic kidney disease (CKD) in its territory and the U.S. If the FDA approves the product for CKD, ChemoCentryx has the right to co-promote.

Both companies will equally share costs and expenses related to the development of CCX140, subject to a cap on ChemoCentryx's obligation. Vifor will foot the entire bill for the CKD indication.

Under the terms of the agreement, Vifor will pay ChemCentryx $50M in two installments, milestones and royalties on commercial sales.