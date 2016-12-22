No holiday cheer for retail stocks

The retail sector continues to get weak at its knees as concerns over the impact of trade and tax policies build up. Investors also have their eyes on a harsh take from MKM Partners on holiday traffic and NPD Group data suggesting the lack of any post-election bounce in retail sales.
Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT -7%), Tailored Brands (TLRD -7.1%), Ascena Retail Group (ASNA -6%), Zumiez (ZUMZ -6.1%), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -6.5%), Dillard's (DDS -6.1%), Zagg (ZAGG -6.3%), Big Lots (BIG -5.5%), Gap (GPS -5.3%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -5.4%), Guess (GES -5.3%) and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -4.9%) join the list of specialty retailers, C-store chains and heavyweight general merchandise names reported on earlier that are in descent.
Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC
