Neuberger staying underweight Treasurys, dour on developed-market debt

Neuberger Berman cut its outlook for U.S. government paper to underweight just after the election. Though still bearish, the team notes the sharp rise in yields over the past few weeks has brought the paper closer to fair value.

Helping Treasurys: The "gravitational pull" of still accommodative policies in Europe and Japan.

The outlook for developed-market debt (ex-U.S.) was also cut to underweight following the election and it remains there headed into 2017.

For high-yield, they maintain a neutral outlook, noting spreads are still within historical ranges despite the big rally this year.

