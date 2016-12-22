Micron Technology reissued bullishly, targets raised at Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Instinet

Among similar sentiment broadly issued across Micron's coverage universe following communication of the company's positive Q1 earnings, outlook and management commentary.

Highlights – John Pitzer at Credit Suisse (to $30 target, adjusting from updated target issued last week) notes a DRAM pricing environment he considers sustainable through 2017, for NAND through at minimum H1 2017, and a cost gap that's closing with peers. Morgan Stanley's Joseph Moore (to $25) similarly expects strength in DRAM pricing to continue throughout the coming year, though considers NAND to be "a bit more mixed." Romit Shah at Instinet (to $28) cites faster-than-anticipated improvement in margins and calculates Micron outgrowing the DRAM industry with a roughly 40% bit shipment rise in 2017.