Barclays -2% after U.S. sues over mortgages

At issue are $31B in MBS sold by Barclays (BCS -1.9% ) in the last bubble. According to the DOJ, more than half of the underlying mortgages ended in default.

It's not known how much the U.S. was seeking to settle, but it must have been plenty if Barclays prefers going to court.

Barclays is among a small handful of lenders that haven't yet settled with the U.S., a group that most notably includes Deutsche Bank (DB -0.9% ), but also Credit Suisse (CS -1.3% ) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS -0.7% ).

