Red Hat downgraded at Stifel, BMO Capital Markets

Coverage ratings are broadly maintained elsewhere subsequent Red Hat's Q3 reporting [Baird – Outperform (lowers target to $85), Cowen and Company – Outperform (to $82), MKM Partners – Neutral (restates $75), Jefferies – Hold (to $76)] as Stifel and BMO Capital Markets come off respective Buy and Outperform grades.

Analyst Brad Reback (Stifel), while remaining optimistic Red Hat can sustain low double-digit growth on corporate data center positioning, highlights increasing concern certain products (OpenStack, OpenShift) are likely to stay niche offerings, and views restriction to upside as hyperscale cloud solutions from Amazon and Microsoft continue to grow rapidly as companies of all sizes adopt shifts to public clouds. Reduces target on Red Hat shares from $87 to $70.

Keith Bachman (BMO Capital Markets), lowering target from $89 to $75, attributes concern over billings growth, continued deceleration and margins.