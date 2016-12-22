Nathanson: Sell AMCX, DISCA, SNI before tough 2017

Pure-play cable content has a tough road ahead, argues analyst Michael Nathanson, who's closing out the year with Sell ratings on AMC Networks (AMCX +1.2% ), Discovery (DISCA -1.1% ) and Scripps Networks (SNI +0.7% ).

“We strongly believe that the greatest risk in the years ahead is the continued erosion of live scripted and non-fiction linear TV programming and the move to cull long-tail cable networks in new skinny bundles,” he writes in a year-end review.

Pressure built in 2016 after Sling TV and PlayStation Vue built their audiences, recently joined by DirecTV Now. And more live offerings are ahead from the likes of YouTube, Amazon, and Hulu.

AMC, Discovery and Scripps are at risk of being left out of shrinking bundles, and Nathanson notes multiples haven't risen quickly for them (and in AMC's case, dropped 28% from 2015).