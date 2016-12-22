Unyielding Vivendi raises stake in Mediaset to 28.8%

Pushing past objections from Ialian politicians, Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVHY -2% ) has raised its rapidly assembled stake in Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY -10.5% ) yet again -- to 28.8%.

That puts it quite near the 30% threshold at which point it would need to make a full bid for the company.

Rhetoric between the two companies has ratcheted up throughout the year after a deal for Vivendi to buy Mediaset's pay TV arm, Mediaset Premium, fell through over the summer.

Meanwhile, Italian officials with a keen sense of nationally strategic companies have expressed unhappiness with the rapid approach of the French giant (which has made acquisitions in southern Europe part of its strategy) and its Chairman Vincent Bollore.

