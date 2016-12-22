Western Digital, Intel, Applied Materials, Lam Research, ASML observed positively on Micron reporting

Wells Fargo's Maynard Um suggests benefit to Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) on Micron's remarks of strengthening NAND demand and restricted supply (attributes 3D NAND transition), as well as PC market strength that came in better than anticipated, potentially indicating favorably for HDDs.

RBC Capital Markets' Amit Daryanani, on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), similarly highlights PC market observations out of Micron prospectively signaling strong demand in the category. For Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), spotlights Micron's target of $4.8B-$5.2B in capital investments for the coming year, considering Applied Materials and Lam Research the most likely beneficiaries of increased 3D NAND spending, with ASML support to come primarily within greenfield fabrications and less so in planar to 3D conversion.