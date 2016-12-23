Empire District Electric declares pro-rated dividend

Empire District Electric (NYSE:EDE) declares $0.002857/share, per day dividend, that will accrue from Dec. 1, 2016 (the prior dividend record date) until and including the day prior to the effective day of the Merger, or until the next regularly scheduled record date of March 1, 2017, whichever occurs first.

The dividend will be payable as soon as practicable following completion of the Merger to shareholders of record at the close of business on the last trading day prior to the effective day of the Merger.

In the event the Merger does not close by March 1, 2017, the next regularly scheduled record date, a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share will be paid on the normal quarterly dividend payment date of March 15, 2017, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2017.