Synergy Pharma's plecanatide successful in second late-stage study in IBS-C; marketing application on tap for Q1; shares ahead 11% after hours

Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) is up 11% after hours on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive results in its second Phase 3 clinical trial assessing plecanatide for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C).

The study met its primary endpoint of a statistically valid overall responder (OR) rate versus placebo at week 12. On a preliminary basis, the OR rates in the 3 mg and 6 mg plecanatide arms and placebo arm were 30.2%, 29.5% and 17.8%, respectively (p <0.001 for both).

The results echoed the positive results from the first Phase 3, announced two weeks ago.

The company's New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for plecanatide to treat chronic ideopathic constipation is currently under FDA review with an action date of January 29. Assuming approval, it intends to file a supplemental NDA for IBS-C later in Q1.

Plecanatide is the first investigational therapy designed to replicate the activity of uroguanylin, a naturally occurring human gastrointestinal peptide, by working locally in the proximal small intestine to stimulate digestive fluid movement and support regular bowel function.

