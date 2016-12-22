Galena reaches settlement with former CEO in SEC inquiry over dubious stock promotion scheme; shares ahead 2% after hours

In a regulatory filing, Galena Biopharma (NASDAQ:GALE) reports that it has agreed in principle to a settlement with former CEO Mark Ahn that should resolve a long-running investigation by the SEC into his alleged commissioning of an illicit internet-based scheme to inflate the stock price. The company fired Ahn in August 2014 over the controversy.

Under the terms of the settlement, Galena will pay a $200K penalty and $750K as indemnification of the former CEO under Delaware law. Mr. Ahn will be personally responsible for paying his penalty of at least $600K.

The SEC has yet to formally agree to the settlement.