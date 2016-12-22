Dipexium to merge with PLx Pharma in all-stock deal; shares up 66% after hours

Nano cap Dipexium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DPRX) bolts 66% after hours on increased volume in response to its announcement that has inked an agreement to merge with privately held PLx Pharma in an all-stock transaction. After the deal closes, expected in Q2 2017, the combined company will do business as PLx Pharma under the leadership of the PLx management. Dipexium chief Michael Valentino will serve as Executive Chairman.

Under the terms of the merger, Dipexium will issue 36M new common shares to PLx stockholders who will own 76.75% of the new entity. Dipexium shareholders will own 23.25%.

The combined company will initially focus on completing manufacturing scale-up and finalizing the label for conditionally approved Aspertec 325 mg aspirin dose form and filing a supplemental New Drug Application for Aspertec 81 mg maintenance dose form.