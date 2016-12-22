Deutsche Bank settles U.S. mortgage case for $7.2B

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) has agreed "in principal" with the DOJ to pay a $3.1B penalty, plus provide $4.1B in consumer relief over time to settle bubble-era, MBS-related charges.

While the combined amount is on the high side of what most were expecting, the immediate cash penalty of "just" $3.1B is likely to be seen as a positive by investors.

The total is also well below the $14B the DOJ floated earlier this year - an amount some thought would literally break the bank.

Deutsche says it will book about a $1.17B pretax charge this quarter as a result of the cash penalty.