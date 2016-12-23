Benitec Bio licenses clinical program in head and neck cancer from NantWorks

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) enters into a global sublicensing agreement with NantWorks to develop a clinical stage product candidate to treat head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) using a gene silencing approach targeting the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR).

The asset is comprised of a DNA plasmid that produces an antisense RNA to silence EGFR (EGFR-AS). The partnership is expected to include the development of a novel compound based on Benitec's proprietary ddRNAi gene silencing platform against a family of therapeutic targets underlying the core pathophysiology of HNSCC.

Results from a Phase 1 study evaluating EGFR-AS showed a 29% objective response rate, including two complete responders, in patients with advanced HNSCC will lesions unresponsive to standard anti-cancer care.

Financial terms are not disclosed.