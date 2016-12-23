Mesoblast inks equity purchase deal with Mallinckrodt as prelude to possible collaboration to develop two Mesoblast candidates

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) will acquire 20.04M of Mesoblast's (NASDAQ:MESO) ordinary shares at A$1.4761 (4.99% stake) for the exclusive right to negotiate a development and commercialization agreement for two of MESO's top product candidates.

The assets are MPC-06-ID for the prevention of moderate-to-severe low back pain and MSC-100-IV for the treatment of acute graft versus host disease. Both are in Phase 3 development.

Under the terms of the equity purchase agreement, MNK has an exclusive period of up to nine months to finalize the agreements for the two candidates worldwide except Japan and China.