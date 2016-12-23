Aerie Pharmaceuticals updates timing of NDA filing for Rhopressatm 0.02%; shares off 6% premarket

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) reports that the manufacturing line related to Rhopressa in their Tampa, Florida facility will not be ready for pre-approval inspection by the FDA until the end of February 2017.

In October 2016, the Rhopressa NDA (New Drug Application) was withdrawn due to the third party contract manufacturer not being prepared for pre-approval inspection by the FDA. Aerie now expects to resubmit the Rhopressa NDA filing near the end of Q1 2017.

Rhopressa (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%, is a novel eye drop that if approved, would become the only once-daily product available that specifically targets the trabecular meshwork, the eye’s primary fluid drain and the diseased tissue responsible for elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in glaucoma.