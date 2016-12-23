Futures quiet in pre-holiday trade

Shrugging off a downbeat session in Asia and little movement in Europe, U.S. stock index futures shares are flat in subdued pre-holiday trade, but bank shares may come into focus after European lenders dominated the headlines overnight.

Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse reached toxic MBS settlements with the DOJ, Barclays was sued and Italy approved a bailout for Monte Dei Paschi.

Oil is down 1.1% at $52.34/bbl, gold is 0.2% higher at $1133/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.54%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, RWL, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, LLSP, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV, TALL