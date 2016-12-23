Tesla to roll out more self-driving features

Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA) might be rolling out most of the Autopilot functionality for its latest self-driving hardware by the end of next week, according to an Elon Musk tweet.

The full-on autonomous driving features referred to by Musk are for new models built after October.

The automaker plans to keep doing monthly releases throughout 2017 as road tests contiunue.

In other Tesla news, the brand was ranked the highest by owner satisfaction in a Consumer Reports survey of owners. Tesla's 91% satisfaction score easily topped Porsche (84%) and Audi (77%).