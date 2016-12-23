Pluristem and Innovative Medical extends execution of agreements due to new Chinese Monetary Policy

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) announces that following the recently adopted Chinese policy relating to outbound investments, it has agreed with China-based Innovative Medical Management Co. to extend the time of execution of the definitive agreements for Innovative Medical’s proposed investment of $30M.

Pursuant to the existing term sheet, the parties intended to enter into definitive agreements no later than December 26. As a result of the recently adopted Chinese policy, the parties plan to continue the discussions until further clarification about such policies is received, which is expected during 1H 2017.