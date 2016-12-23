Prana Biotech not quite there for start of European late-stage study of lead product candidate in Huntington's

With the aim of getting sign-off from regulators to initiate a Phase 3 clinical trial assessing lead product candidate PBT2 in Huntington's disease (HD), Prana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PRAN) recently concluded meetings with the Medical and Healthcare Regulatory Agency in London and Medical Products Agency in Stockholm. Both recommended additional preclinical testing to establish the reversibility of the neurotoxicity observed in a dog study before considering a late-stage study in humans.

The company says it is in the process of determining the best development path forward for PBT2, including a collaboration to support the preclinical work, the use of PBT2 at lower doses or focusing on acute indications requiring shorter term use.

Its development of PBT434 for Parkinson's disease is continuing. PBT434 is designed to inhibit the neurotoxic buildup of alpha synuclein and tau proteins in the brain. In preclinical mouse models, it reduced cell death by up to 80%.