Battery life the issue as Consumer Reports can't recommend new MacBook Pros

The laptops did very well in measures of display quality and performance, but as far as battery life goes, models "varied dramatically" from one trial to the next.

The new line thus become the first MacBooks not to receive recommended ratings from Consumer Reports.

Checking one test on a 13" inch model with Touch Bar, the computer ran for 16 hours in the first trial, 12.75 hours in the second, and just 3.75 in the third. In the 13" model without the Touch Bar, it ran for 19.5 hours in one trial, but only 4.5 hours in the next.

"This is a real departure from past MacBooks," says CR, noting typical long battery lives, with little disparity from one trial to the next.