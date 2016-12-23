SA article prompts Sinovac to launch internal investigation over alleged bribery by CEO

In a statement, Sinovac Biotech (NASDAQ:SVA) says its Audit Committee has authorized the start of an internal investigation into possible criminal behavior by its CEO related to alleged bribes paid to a Chinese regulatory official to enhance the review process for its vaccines.

Sinovac Biotech: Court Documents Show CEO Bribed Chinese FDA, Buyout Offers Could Be In Jeopardy, penned by long-time Contributor GeoInvesting, cites Chinese court documents that appear to confirm that Chairman and CEO Yin Weidong funneled brides to Chinese Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) Deputy Director General Yin Hongzhang through Mr. Hongzhang's wife. Mr. Hongzhang was removed from his position in June 2015 on the heels of a government investigation that sent his wife, Guo, to prison for three years for accepting bribes totaling over 1.5M RMB from a number of vaccine makers. Details about the investigation only became available recently.

GeoInvesting says the pending go-private offers of $6.18 and $7.00 are at risk due to possible violations of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and Mr. Weidong's potential criminal prosecution.

