Strongbridge Biopharma acquires U.S. rights to KEVEYIS from Taro Pharmaceuticals

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) announces that the Company has acquired the U.S. rights to KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide) from a subsidiary of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO). KEVEYIS was approved by the FDA in August 2015 to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of Primary Periodic Paralysis, which is a group of rare hereditary disorders that causes potentially severe episodes of muscle weakness and/or paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity status in the U.S. through August 7, 2022.

Under the terms of the agreement, Strongbridge will provide Taro with upfront and deferred payments of $8.5M in two installments. Strongbridge expects to commercially launch KEVEYIS in the U.S. in April 2017.