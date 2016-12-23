Neothetics initiates mid-stage study of lead product candidate for reduce double chin; shares ahead 21% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Neothetics (NASDAQ:NEOT) is up 21% premarket, albeit on only 430 shares, in response to the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial, LIPO-202-CL-31, evaluating lead product candidate LIPO-202 for the reduction of submental subcutaneous fat (fat under the chin).

The 150-subject study will assess two doses of LIPO-202 compared to placebo for reducing submental bulging due to subcutaneous fat. Participants will receive up to 30 subcutaneous injections of LIPO-202 or placebo once per week for eight weeks. Top-line data should be available in late Q2 2017.

LIPO-202 is an injectable formulation of salmeterol xinafoate, a well-known long-acting beta2-adrenergic receptor agonist used in several commercially available inhaled drugs, including GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) SEREVENT DISKUS. Earlier studies suggested that salmeterol xinafoate activates beta2-adrenergic receptors in fat cells, triggering the metabolism of triglycerides and shrinking them via a process called lipolysis.