RespireRx Pharmaceuticals announces positive results from Phase 2B PACE study for symptoms of OSA

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:RSPI) announces positive results of the PACE (Pharmacotherapy of Apnea by Cannabimimetic Enhancement) trial conducted by Dr. David Carley and colleagues at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Northwestern University.

The PACE trial, a Phase 2B study of dronabinol for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea showed that dronabinol significantly improved the primary outcome measures of Apnea Hypopnea Index (AHI), daytime sleepiness as measured by the Epworth Sleepiness Scale and overall patient satisfaction as measured by the Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire for Medications.

In a dose dependent fashion, treatment with 2.5 mg and 10 mg dronabinol in 56 patients significantly reduced AHI, a measure of breathing abnormalities during sleep.

Dronabinol is synthetic ∆9-THC (delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol), one of the active cannabinoids found in marijuana. It is approved in the U.S. in 2.5mg, 5mg and 10mg capsules for the treatment of anorexia.

The company plans to discuss the results with investors at upcoming conferences.