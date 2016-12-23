Analysts split on Sarepta; shares up 2% premarket

As followers of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) know, there is a wide variety of views about its valuation and efficacy/market potential for DMD drug Exondys 51 (eteplirsen). Sell-side analysts, for example have fair valuation targets ranging from $32 - 106.

Leerink's Joseph Schwartz rates the stock Market Perform with a $33 (17% upside) price target, down from $55. He says the company has yet to announce the launch metrics it will use (due next month) but he expects the company to fall short of expectations, especially considering that consensus estimates imply that Exondys 51 will be one of the biggest orphan drug launches in history. He adds that payers have indicated a "wide range of reimbursement behavior" from outright denials to more accommodative positions.

JPMorgan's group rates it Overweight with a $40 (42% upside) price target despite negative sentiment on the company's business and mixed feedback from payers. They expect the stock to be range-bound in H1 2017 with a possible rally thereafter once market dynamics are better known.