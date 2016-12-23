Coach and Kate Spade look for breakouts from lows

If there is a turnaround at Coach (NYSE:COH) it could be due in part to the work of British designer Stuart Vevers.

Vevers has been successful at rebranding Coach, according to W editor Stefano Tonchi. "You say Coach today and you identify not just with a bag, but with a wardrobe," he notes.

Trader Marc Lehman hypothesizes that Coach may consider buying Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE). It's interesting timing with Kate closing at a multi-year low of $14.02 yesterday. Kate Spade has been on the wrong side of the Trump trade due to concerns over import and sourcing policies.