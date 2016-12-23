Creditors' alternative Oi plan involves warrants

A plan submitted by creditors and Egypt's Naguib Sawiris would have bondholders for Oi (NYSE:OIBR) get warrants in the bankrupt company's restructuring.

Those warrants would grant a right to buy shares equivalent to 5% of equity capital, Reuters reports. Only those with bonds secured by Telemar Norte Leste would be eligible.

That's part of what would be a $1.25B equity offering in the plan, submitted by creditors represented by Moelis & Co.

The move, considered "least traumatic" for the creditors, would get an additional four basis points of recovery for the Telemar bondholders. But a warrant proposal may restart inter-creditor tensions.