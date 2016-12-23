Recent analyst action

Cardiome Pharma (CRME) initiated with Outperform rating and $4.75 (75% upside) price target by Leerink Swann.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) initiated with Strong Buy rating and $35 (83% upside) price target by Raymond James.

CoLucid Pharmaceuticals (CLCD) initiated with Buy rating and $58 (60% upside) price target by BTIG Research.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) upgraded to Buy from Neutral by Citigroup. Price target raised to $26 (37% upside) from $19.