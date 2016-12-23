New Oriental accused of circumventing SAT anti-cheating rules

New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU -0.4% ) is still taking steps to circumvent SAT anti-cheating measures, according to a fresh report from Reuters.

The company is distributing SAT test questions to its customers shortly after exams dates in what could be considered an unfair advantage if questions are reused.

One of New Oriental's business units has been previously accused of college application fraud.

New Oriental's response: "We are reviewing what has been raised and will take disciplinary actions against anyone who violated our policies and procedures."