SA author runs circles around Wall Street on Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) is up 2.89% to $11.40 as Oprah Winfrey's new TV spots and 40-lb weight drop stay in focus.

Investment firms haven't made any ratings revisions since the Oprah news hit (?) - including Morgan Stanley which issued a poorly-timed downgrade last week (Underweight/$8 PT) - but SA contributor Courage & Conviction Investing has some penetrating WTW analysis (hint: "epic short squeeze").

Shares of WTW traded as high as $12.45 yesterday off the Oprah buzz.

