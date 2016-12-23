Fox News riding Trump wave, avoids post-election ratings letdown

Defying a typical cable news trend, Fox News (FOX -0.2% , FOXA -0.2% ) is holding on to much of its audience even though the November presidential election is fading into the rear-view mirror.

The cable news leader's audience is down just 8% compared to October, much smaller than at CNN and MSNBC and in comparison with historical results following elections.

By comparison, Fox's viewership dropped by 50% after the 2012 re-election of Barack Obama, and by 36% after Obama's 2008 election victory. It also fell off 25% after George W. Bush's re-election to the presidency in 2004.