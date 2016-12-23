Acasti Pharma up big second time in a month; shares ahead 32%

Thinly traded nano cap Acasti Pharma (ACST +31.9% ) heads north on a healthy 30x surge in volume. The unusual action is the second recent spike. On November 29, shares popped almost 80% on turnover of 2.6M before round tripping.

No particular news accounts for the action. The major looming event is the possible FDA OK of an abbreviated approval pathway for lead product candidate CaPre for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company successfully completed a bridging study with Glaxo's (GSK +0.2% ) LOVAZA (omega-3-acid ethyl esters) in September which will support its application to use the FDA's 505(b)(2) pathway, allowing some of the supporting data to be generated in studies performed by others.

CaPre is a highly concentrated omega-3 phospholipid, principally EPA and DHA, derived from krill. Acasti says it is absorbed more readily into the body than LOVAZA because the EPA and DHA are naturally free or bound to phospholipids instead of being "esterified."

Experienced biotech investors know the risks with tiny companies with modest floats, however, as evidenced by the round trip from the first spike.

