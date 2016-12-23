Consumer sentiment soars, how to play it?

Consumer sentiment is now at a 12-year high, according to the latest read from the University of Michigan and Reuters.

UofM Chief economist Richard Curtin says the high level of favorable expectations could help "jump-start" growth before policy changes are actually implemented.

In theory, that development could lift the skittish retail sector.

