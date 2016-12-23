AT&T sets Lee in charge of upcoming Time Warner integration

Lori Lee, AT&T's (T -0.3% ) senior executive VP and global marketing officer, is the exec in charge of integrating the company's $85B purchase of Time Warner (TWX -0.4% ) when the deal closes.

That's instead of more likely candidates John Stephens (chief financial officer) or John Stankey (CEO of Entertainment).

Lee has had broad responsibilities for consumer products in the past, in the leadership of the company's Home Solutions unit, which incorporated broadband services and video entertainment. She was responsible for strategy, marketing and operations at Home Solutions.