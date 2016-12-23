Brean boosts target on 'well positioned' CBS

Brean's boosted its price target on CBS (CBS +0.2% ) in a recap that claims the network is "extraordinarily well positioned" in the ongoing media consolidation wave.

That's despite the fact that CBS averted its own consolidation, a merger with Viacom.

Analyst Alan Gould raised his price target to $75 from $65, implying 16% upside, and holds a Buy rating.

As a stand-alone, CBS benefits from holding two core networks, its biggest growth driver in predictable retrans/reverse comp, and locked-in sports contracts that will control programming costs (Gould thinks CBS could spend as much as $15B for its next NFL contract).

As for retrans/reverse comp, that can do the lion's share of driving 11% EPS growth, he writes: “Management has projected $2.5 billion of retrans/reverse comp by 2020 and we believe CBS will be able to push its retrans (affiliate) fee to over $3.00 monthly after 2020."