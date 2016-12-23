Globalstar moves up again ahead of confirmed TLPS approval

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT), which moved up more than 22% yesterday on reports of a positive FCC outcome for its proposed wireless service, rose another 5.5% premarket ahead of confirmation that the agency has approved the technology.

Shares are currently halted.

The FCC adopted Globalstar's report and order on Terrestrial Low-Power Service, which uses MSS spectrum, after it reportedly got the necessary three votes from Republican commissioners Ajit Pai and Mike O'Rielly along with Chairman Tom Wheeler.

Updated: Back up and trading off the halt, shares are up 5.8% at 11:43 a.m.

