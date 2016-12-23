Myriad Genetics facing loss of Medicare reimbursement for RA test Vectra DA; shares slump 7%

Myriad Genetics (MYGN -6.5% ) is down on average volume in response to the Medicare claims processor Palmetto's proposed non-coverage of the company's rheumatoid arthritis (RA) test Vectra DA in its MolDx program, a development that could eliminate a good bit of the product's sales.

Palmetto based its preliminary decision on a study called AMPLE which apparently undermined the test's credibility. Unsurprisingly, the company takes issue with the study's conclusions citing investigators' "unconventional" statistical method. It adds that the efficacy of Vectra DA has been demonstrated in more than 20 studies involving more than 3,000 patients.

Palmetto's decsion is not final and there have been cases where non-coverage decisions have been rescinded. The company will, no doubt, discuss the recent addition of Vectra DA to United Rheumatology's (a leading professional organization for rheumatologists) practice guidelines for adults with RA.

