The services industry is picking up, according to the last IHS Markit report on the sector.

Despite a dip in the headline business activity number, strong recent job growth and a pickup in business optimism bode well for services next year.

On a broader look, IHS sees steady economic growth.

"We expect GDP growth to accelerate to a steady but unexciting 2.3% in 2017, accompanied by three further quarter point rate hikes by the Fed," writes IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson.