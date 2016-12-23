Merck's Ebola vaccine candidate shows encouraging effect in Guinea-based study; licensor NewLink Genetics up 8%

Thinly traded micro cap NewLink Genetics (NLNK +8% ) perks up on increased volume in response to a Bloomberg report that its experimental Ebola vaccine, rVSV-ZEBOV, licensed to Merck (MRK +0.2% ) in 2014, showed promising efficacy in an 11,000-person study in Guinea. The results were just published in The Lancet.

Of the people who received the vaccine (one shot) in the final stage of the trial, no cases of Ebola were recorded after a 10-day incubation period. An earlier study showed rVSV-ZEBOV to be 100% effective in people who were in close contact with Ebola patients in Guinea.

The vaccine candidate has Breakthrough Therapy status in the U.S. which is designed to accelerate the regulatory review process.

The Ebola outbreak from 2013 - 2016 in West Africa claimed 11,300 lives before exhausting itself.