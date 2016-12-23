Ericsson/Cisco partnership targeting enterprise, public clients

Ericsson (ERIC +1.6% ) and Cisco Systems (CSCO +0.3% ) will tighten their partnership in 2017 by aiming for new corporate and public clients, says Ericsson's Rima Qureshi.

Qureshi, Ericsson's North American chief, says the two have been focused on telecom but will push harder for enterprise and public-sector customers ahead -- and Ericsson's forecasting receiving up to 25% of revenue outside the telecom operators sector by 2020.

"We are investigating what we can do together within Industry & Society, IoT (Internet of Things), smart cities and we're going to target specific public sector segments, specifically for example transportation, utilities ... And then of course we're looking at other segments such as security," she says.

Nothing's changed in the partnership's broad target: an extra $1B each in revenues by 2018.