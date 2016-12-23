Deutsche reassures staff after $7.2 mortgage settlement

"We are removing a long-standing uncertainty from Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB)," says a memo to employees. “We anticipated that the credit market will welcome the sentiment. We anticipate paying coupons on all of our instruments on time and in full.”

Checking those credit markets, the cost of insuring Deutsche's subordinated bonds fell 31 basis points today to 352 bps - the lowest since June 1.

Reportedly a sizable creditor to the incoming president, the bank says it isn't expecting favorable treatment once he assumes office.

Turning to Russia, the memo says there is no indication of a breach in sanctions, but an internal probe did turn up "deficiencies" in the bank's systems and controls which are being addressed.

The stocks has given back early post-settlement gains, and is now down 0.3% on the session.

